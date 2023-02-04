Free Jewelry Worth More than $191,000! That’s what 90 loyal customers of Stucki Jewelers reaped from the store’s “Free If It Snows” promotion. Each customer was refunded the purchase price of jewelry they bought last Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s the second consecutive year that more than one inch of snow at the local airport has triggered the payout. “Many of the customers were adorned in their ‘Free If It Snows’ jewels when we handed each a glass of champagne as they entered the party,” says Nicole Arbaugh, who owns the store with husband James. “For the privacy of our customers, we kept the party hush-hush. 2022 was a big year for us, as we hit the ‘Free If It Snows’ payout for the third time since starting the promotion in 2008, and James celebrated 25 years at Stucki Jewelers.” As they left the party, many customers were overheard saying, “Let’s make it three years in a row..!”
“We Hit Headlight to Headlight.” That’s how 78-year-old Elsie Durgin describes the head-on collision that crushed her lower left leg and foot. The accident severely injured Elsie and killed the other driver, who crossed a double yellow line on Rough & Ready Hwy. “It will be a long recovery but my amazing 2019 Subaru WRX wrapped itself around me and ensured I survived,” says Elsie. “The engine did not enter the passenger compartment and all shattered glass remained in the windows.” Elsie doesn’t remember much after braking when she saw oncoming headlights in her lane. “When I woke up, I heard a voice. It was a woman on the speaker from my Subaru’s Starlink in-vehicle app,” recalls Elsie. “She had already called 911 and said she would ‘stay’ with me until help arrived…”
Elsie Credits Her Subaru with saving her life. “My Subaru was totaled,” says Elsie, with a catch in her voice. “But it called for help with its last dying breath…”
The Cedar Ridge Deer is sporting a new look. “Doe” is lovingly covered with inspirational messages and hearts for Valentine’s Day and beyond…
Greatest of All Time? Perhaps these goats are the GOATs of escape artists. Nine Nigerian Dwarf goats went missing in September near the intersection of Penn Valley Drive and Indian Springs Road in Penn Valley. Miraculously, five of the nine showed up a few weeks ago on a neighbor’s porch. “Sadly, four goats are still missing, one of which is my four-year-old son’s very special little goat,” says Bailey Cossentine. “He bottle fed that baby goat and Anya followed him around. We planned to show her in 4H this year.” The black, white and grey wandering herd consists of two young doelings, one young buckling, and one adult wether/buck. Bailey asks for a telephone call or text at 530-615-1776 if the errant goats are spotted…
Russ Cook of the United Kingdon, aka Hardest Geezer, will cross the length of Africa, true north to south, by running 1-1/2 marathons every day for eight months. The epic journey and world record of 360 marathons in 240 days begins next week across jungles, deserts, and war zones. One of his three-member support team is Olivia Johansen of GV. “I have been following Russ’s adventures for years,” says Olivia, “some of which include running from Asia to London in 66 days, being buried alive for a week, and running a marathon while pulling a car. He usually goes about his adventures alone, but when I heard he was looking for a team for this one, I contacted him…”
Olivia Will Help Create a documentary, podcast, and content for social media while helping with logistics, including 16 border crossings, 11 visas, and traveling more than 9,500 miles. “I joined the team because I have been watching Russ complete wild accomplishments for years and love that he is always pushing himself to test what is humanly possible,” says Olivia, whose Peace Corps work in Ghana has helped prepare her for this mission. Everyone can follow Russ’s Youtube channel and other social media platforms: @hardestgeezer on every platform. You can also follow Olivia on Instagram at @swoliivia…
Olivia’s Proud Papa Is Rich Johansen, Nevada Irrigation District Division V Director. Rich owns Johansen Ranch in Orland, where they grow organic mandarins and oranges…
Musical Artists Are Supporting Wild Eye Pub because the GV creekside restaurant and bar supported them during the pandemic (www.WildEyePub.com). “Beth (Moore) and Dave (Kuczora) have worked tirelessly to keep live music happening,” says local musician Jerry Earwood, who is organizing musical “Save the Wild Eye” benefits Feb. 19 and Mar. 5. “Musician support has been overwhelming. We really don’t want to lose this live music venue!” Co-owner Beth says Covid and a slow economy drained rainy day funds. “Rather than close and walk away, we decided we’d rather go down fighting,” she says, explaining why Wild Eye Pub has a GoFundMe page. “Community support has been humbling and inspiring…”
Many Will Remember Roxanne Selznick, who lived in NevCity 1985-1993. Roxanne and friend Pamela Meek – who still lives here – partnered on a fundraising event for the NevCo Arts Council called Sweats and Sweets in the late ‘80s. “Roxanne invited a family friend, the well-known New York City ballet dancer Jacques D’Amboise, to come to California and star in the event at the Veterans Hall,” recalls Pamela. “He taught a dance to all of us dressed in our sweats and socks. We were further treated with desserts and champagne. During his visit, Jacques went to several local schools for mini dance lessons with students. I still pinch myself that Roxanne pulled that off!” Roxanne had the connections: her father Willam Christensen and uncles Harold and Lew were famous in the world of American Ballet; Willam founded the San Francisco Ballet and Salt Lake City’s Ballet West. Roxanne passed away in November at age 76. Her memorial included four friends’ reminiscences from different periods of Roxanne’s life, including her memorable time here in Nevada County...
After Storms Stopped Drenching NevCo, I began the routine post-storm chore of picking up sticks, limbs, and pine cones strewn across my three acres. Leaf blowing would come next. I considered the work penance for my desire to live on small acreage outside of town. The work literally never ends and reparations must be made. As I enjoyed the sunshine and saw the property slowly become less feral and more manicured, I decided payment was a more appropriate word than penance. There is, after all, a cost to maintain land in a presentable manner. My payment was my labor. Hours later, as I made a final trip to the burn pile with my wheelbarrow overflowing, I determined the best word was not payment but privilege. It is an honor to serve as steward of this tiny ranch. And that is how I morphed from penance to payment to privilege with an attitude of gratitude under sunny skies on an unseasonably warm January day…
“It Is Better to Light a Candle than to curse the darkness.” – William L. Watkinson (1838-1892), a British minister and author paraphrasing a Bible verse…