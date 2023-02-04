Free Jewelry Worth More than $191,000! That’s what 90 loyal customers of Stucki Jewelers reaped from the store’s “Free If It Snows” promotion. Each customer was refunded the purchase price of jewelry they bought last Thanksgiving holiday weekend. It’s the second consecutive year that more than one inch of snow at the local airport has triggered the payout. “Many of the customers were adorned in their ‘Free If It Snows’ jewels when we handed each a glass of champagne as they entered the party,” says Nicole Arbaugh, who owns the store with husband James. “For the privacy of our customers, we kept the party hush-hush. 2022 was a big year for us, as we hit the ‘Free If It Snows’ payout for the third time since starting the promotion in 2008, and James celebrated 25 years at Stucki Jewelers.” As they left the party, many customers were overheard saying, “Let’s make it three years in a row..!”

“We Hit Headlight to Headlight.” That’s how 78-year-old Elsie Durgin describes the head-on collision that crushed her lower left leg and foot. The accident severely injured Elsie and killed the other driver, who crossed a double yellow line on Rough & Ready Hwy. “It will be a long recovery but my amazing 2019 Subaru WRX wrapped itself around me and ensured I survived,” says Elsie. “The engine did not enter the passenger compartment and all shattered glass remained in the windows.” Elsie doesn’t remember much after braking when she saw oncoming headlights in her lane. “When I woke up, I heard a voice. It was a woman on the speaker from my Subaru’s Starlink in-vehicle app,” recalls Elsie. “She had already called 911 and said she would ‘stay’ with me until help arrived…”

Shine a light on happy community news at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.