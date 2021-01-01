Lolly needs some love
When Shirlie Eastman Hill of Grass Valley offered to foster Lolly, a 6-month-old blind puppy living in Stockton, a donor named Mary Combs offered to fly Lolly to the Nevada County Airport. The 20-pound Cane Corso arrived with an injured leg, which will be evaluated on Jan. 4 by veterinarian and may need surgery. The nonprofit, Rescue for Pet Sake, is hoping community members can pitch in to cover the cost of Lolly’s vet care and possible surgery. Tax deductible donations can be dropped off at Rescue for Pet Sake at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. Their mailing address is RFPS, P.O. Box 1416, Grass Valley, CA 95945. For more information or PayPal, email ForPetSake@sbcglobal.net, call 530-263-3331 or visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org.
