Local woman raises funds for United Way

Nevada City local Lisa Kirshbaum showed us all what Live United really means by raising nearly $3,000 for United Way of Nevada County by creating a solo triathlon fundraiser at Scotts Flat Lake and asking her friends to support her. Her donation to United Way of Nevada County will help provide groceries to the people of this community who continue to struggle to make ends meet during this pandemic, and beyond.

“In this time of social distancing, I was inspired to hold Nevada County’s first ‘Lift Us Up Solo Triathlon’ to raise money for our local United Way in support of its valuable work in our community,” said Lisa Kirshbaum.

United Way of Nevada County strives to assure individuals and families in Nevada County are able to meet their basic need for food, emergency shelter and access to health care. For more information on the work United Way of Nevada County is doing in the community or to hold your own fundraiser, contact United Way at 274-8111 or admin@uwnc.org.