Local veterans offer up to $25K in matching donations to end veteran homelessness

The community has an opportunity to help eradicate local Veteran homelessness by Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2021. Beginning Aug. 1, for 11 days only, donations to Hospitality House’s Homeless Veterans Housing Program will be doubled by Friends of Nevada County Military, up to $25,000. $5 becomes $10.

Friends of Nevada County Military and Hospitality House came together last November to establish the Homeless Veterans Housing Program for the community. The program is principally designed to provide housing assistance and homelessness prevention to Veterans and their families, but it also includes safety net care, such as emergency shelter, food, case management, job training, mental health counseling and transportation as needed.

“When we learned Hospitality House and its partners had a goal to house every homeless Veteran in Nevada County by Veterans Day as part of a collaborative effort known as Built for Zero, we knew this was the time to drive additional interest and support of our housing program,” explained Veteran Fred Buhler, President of Friends of Nevada County Military. “We are proud to be part of the solution and will match every donation to Hospitality House, up to $25,000, for 11 consecutive days to help make this goal a reality.”

Between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11, Friends of Nevada County Military will personally match donation to Hospitality House to help in the housing and care of Veterans.

“We’ve identified 22 known homeless Veterans right now in Nevada County — people who served their country when it called,” said David Langness, Veteran and Vice President of Hospitality House. “Let’s serve them by getting them housed! We can’t reach this goal alone. It’s a collective venture, so it’s our hope today that the greater community will help by donating now.”





Hospitality House has served homeless Veterans for the last 16 years, but the Homeless Veterans Housing Program expands capacity to create even greater, lasting impact. With rising rents amid a housing market with few affordable options, the Homeless Veterans Housing Program gives homeless Veterans a leg up by providing first and last month’s rent, plus security deposit funds if needed. The program also helps to prevent homelessness by offering financial support to maintain their housing. Expenses like past due rent, utility bills or mounting healthcare payments can set a person on the wrong trajectory and this funding can help bridge any financial gaps.

“With donations being doubled for 11 days only, this is a significant opportunity for concerned citizens and all of our community partners focusing on homeless Veterans to combine our efforts to meet this vital initiative,” said Nancy Baglietto, Board Chair of the Nevada County Continuum of Care (CoC) and Executive Director of Hospitality House.

Mike Dent, Department of Child Support, Collections, Housing and Community Services for County of Nevada, concurred. “Ongoing collaboration and community support are key. Veteran homelessness is a multifaceted issue but with our community giving toward the match, coupled with several programs and partnerships in place to support this undertaking, we are confident we will reach this goal by Veterans Day because we are ‘Better Together.’”

Donations can be mailed to Hospitality House at 1262 Sutton Way, Grass Valley, CA 95945. Please write “Veterans” on the check memo. Donations can also be made online at hhshelter.org or by calling 530-615-0852. Donations received between Aug. 1 and Aug. 11 will be applied toward the 11 days for 11/11 match.

Source: Hospitality House