Local Tea Party offers Liberty Camp

The Nevada County Tea Party will off their Liberty Camp at an outdoor private property setting near Nevada City from Aug. 2 through 6. Children ages 8-12 and teen siblings will learn about the founding of our country through crafts, games, food and encountering historical characters prominent in America’s history. Campers will learn the formula used by the Founders to secure liberty as depicted by the National Monument to the Forefathers. They’ll also learn about the colonists’ hardships, their rebellion against tyranny, the struggle for freedom and the eventual establishment of the Constitution. Enrollment is limited to 40 campers at this first annual event with deadline July 31. Parent and teen siblings of campers are encouraged to participate, too. Registration and more information are at http://www.nevadacountyteaparty.org.
Claudia Taylor is Co-facilitator of Liberty Camp
