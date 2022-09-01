Local rock club invites new members

Rock show attendees view vendor’s treasures.

Submitted photo

Do you have an interest in rocks, minerals and/or fossils? The Nevada County Gem & Mineral Society invites you to check out our club. We are the folks who host the very popular fall Earth’s Treasures show at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Wonder why people collect rocks? Every rock is different and many can be beautiful expressions of nature’s art, especially when sliced and polished (lapidary) or made into jewelry. Others find comfort in the alleged healing properties of minerals.

Even unworked materials can be stunning — and valuable. A few years ago, one fair vendor featured amazing smoky quartz crystals. Some were a couple of inches in diameter and over a foot long, selling for thousands of dollars. Yet they did not come from some deep mine in Africa. Their small surface mine is at nearby Mt. Peterson, in Nevada, just north of Reno and less than three hours from here.

While their claim is off limits, the lower mountain is open to public prospecting (Bureau of Land Management) and free primitive “dry camping” (no facilities; take out what you bring in). This is a great place to try your hand at prospecting for crystals, as is nearby Crystal Peak (Sierra County,) or Georgetown (Placer County) to our south.

Our rock club provides several day trips to area “rockhound” sites, where you can try your luck at prospecting with people of all experience levels. True rockhounds have noses pointed at feet, looking to sniff out that “special” rock, but novices are welcome!

If you wonder what might be found locally, check out the mineral displays at the great North Star Mining Museum (933 Allison Ranch Road), featuring rock samples from historical Nevada County mines.

Rock hounding has a long history, often starting with miners pocketing pretty rocks while prospecting. Over the years, interest has spread to the general population. Some are content with taking home an interesting rock found while hiking, others are drawn for spiritual reasons or simply for the unique beauty each find represents. Yet others find potential in a side business, earning a living selling rocks or jewelry at shows and online. An annual show in Tucson, Arizona, draws thousands of visitors from all over the world and encompasses many blocks of buildings. In recent years, the international art auction house Sotheby’s has been featuring mineral collections, some selling for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Our fall rock show includes member-themed display cases featuring personal collections, education displays and beautiful hand-crafted jewelry. There are also numerous vendors selling everything from mineral samples to jewelry materials to mineral detectors. We’ve had dinosaur bones and meteorites (though the odds are against you, Nevada’s playas are a potential source for meteorites).

Our club is designed to be welcoming for all levels of interest, with a commitment to education, field explorations and sharing. We have a small specialty loan library and members can share their own expertise, finds and trips with the club. We’ll teach you to recognize “leverite” (“leave ‘er right there”) as well as more desirable materials.

We meet every first Tuesday at the Golden Empire Grange Building, 11363 Grange Court (off La Barr Meadows Road), Grass Valley. Meetings start at 7 p.m. and all are welcome, including older kids. We have an active Juniors program for children as well. Additional information can be found at http://www.ncgms.org . Join us!