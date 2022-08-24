facebook tracking pixel Local man wins World Barebow Field Archery championship | TheUnion.com
Local man wins World Barebow Field Archery championship

Submitted to The Union
Local archer, Pat Norris, a member of the Nevada Country Sportsman’s Club, just returned from Parnu, Estonia. He competed in the International Field Archery Association World Championships. Norris shot a compound bow in the barebow compound Veteran Division. He used no sights and shot against archers as young as 50 years old. There is a senior division, but their scores do not count for team awards. Norris elected to shoot in the veteran classification to help the team. There were more than 500 competitors in many age and equipment divisions. Norris qualified for the National Field Archery Association World Team to represent the United States at this prestigious tournament. He was told he may be the oldest archer to qualify for the World Team at 81. The tournament consisted of five official 28 target rounds, two field rounds, two hunter rounds and one animal round shot over five consecutive days. The target distances ranged from 20 feet at a 20 cm target face to 240 feet at a 65 cm target face. At the end of the five days Pat Norris was crowned the IFAA World Field Archery Champion for 2022. Norris said it was a great honor to carry the American flag into the stadium during the opening ceremonies and march of the countries represented. Twenty-four countries from around the world competed.
Submitted by Pat Norris
