Carole Carson, a long-term contributor, has just released her second fictional autobiography.
The novel “My Mother’s Daughter” is the second book in a quartet, “Blackbird”, the first novel, was released earlier this year and covers Jane Bertram’s challenging childhood growing up on a farm in Iowa.
“My Mother’s Daughter” covers events in Jane’s early adult years.
Feeling as if she had no choice but to abandon her newborn to the authorities, Jane moves to Chicago to escape her traumatic past and turn her life around. She is determined to break away from her dysfunctional relationships and start over.
Memories, however, can never be left behind and some wounds never heal.
One of the local readers, Charlotte Belisle, said “I love this book even more than the first, which I adored!”
Another reader, Kathy Papola, a local real estate broker, said, “Disturbing at times, My Mother’s Daughter opens your mind to what can be a very fragile relationship between mothers and daughters.”
In the third novel, “The Perfect Mother,” Jane’s perspective on her mother is seemingly miraculously altered.
In the fourth book, “The First and Last Lesson,” Jane must deal with loss—her beloved husband dies, and she is forced against her will back into dependence.
In her final years, this fiercely independent person must depend upon her family for survival.
“Blackbird” and “My Mother’s Daughter” can be ordered from Booksellers or purchased online on Amazon as e-books or paperbacks.
Carole Carson writes a monthly column, “Healthy Aging,” for The Union and was formerly recognized as the 1991 leader of the Nevada County Meltdown, where over a thousand people lost four tons of weight in two months.