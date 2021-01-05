Living her dream
Ashley Carpenter is this year’s Soroptimist International of the Sierra Foothill’s “Live Your Dream” recipient. Carpenter is a single mother of two children, ages 8 and 10, and is working hard toward becoming a registered nurse, while also working as a Certified Nurses Aid (CNA) at a care center. She is currently working in their COVID-19 unit.
Carpenter has finished the prerequisites for nursing school and obtained an associate’s degree in pre-nursing. She has been accepted into the American River College nursing program and will begin classes this month. She ultimately plans to obtain her BSN with CSU Sacramento’s merger program at the same time. Carpenter is seen here with a special “Live Your Dream” gift basket provided by Grass Valley Florist.
