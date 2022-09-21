facebook tracking pixel Lions donate food for displaced farm animals | TheUnion.com
Lions donate food for displaced farm animals

Submitted by Krista Putnam
Nevada City Lions and Grass Valley Host Lions Clubs this week donated food for animals displaced by the Mosquito Fire. A call for help was made and answered by Vern and Marilyn Taylor and Krista Putnam with assistance from the wonderful folks at Simply Country on Ridge Road. They delivered much needed goat, rabbit, horse, chicken and swine feed to the Roseville SPCA adoption center to distribute as needed to fire victims and those caring and housing the displaced animals, both big and small. (Submitted by Krista Putnam)
