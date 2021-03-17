Lions Club teams up with food bank to secure grant
Grass Valley Gold Country Lions was awarded the California Lions Foundation (CLF) maximum grant of $1,000 as part of their ‘Feed The Hungry’ program. CLF made grants available to communities facing increased emergency food and meal needs due to the ongoing pandemic. Nevada County has seen a large increase in need and Gold Country Lion’s President Ryan Meacher, and Food Bank of Nevada County Director, Nicole McNeely, sought the grant to provide funds for fruit and vegetables, a need that has been difficult to fill.
