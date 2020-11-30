Lion’s Club selling See’s Candy in Penn Valley
The Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions Club will be selling See’s Candy again this year at the Holiday Market Shopping Center on Pleasant Valley Road in Penn Valley. Candy sales will begin today (Dec. 1) and continue through December 23. The hours of operation will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day. Proper safety precautions will be followed at all times while selling candy. The Lions Club would appreciate all patrons who intend to purchase candy to please wear a mask. As this is the only fundraiser for the Penn Valley Hi-Graders Lions this year due to COVID-19 restrictions, the support would be greatly appreciated. Another option is to purchase See’s candy and donate it to our “See’s For Soldiers” project for airmen at Beale Air Force Base. The club donates to the airmen who must work on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. This project has been very successful in past years. All proceeds from the candy sales will go directly to programs in Penn Valley and surrounding areas. For additional information, contact Bruce Puphal at 530-432-9828.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User