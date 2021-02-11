Lifeguard training begins in March
Nevada City Parks & Recreation will be offering lifeguard certification classes in March and April. Lifeguarding is a rewarding job as well as great training for future employment. Lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly — how to save lives. Adult lifeguards have a lot to offer to aquatics programs as well — they should not assume they are too old to be a lifeguard. Class details are available on the Nevada City website at https://nevadacityca.gov/pview.aspx?id=20735&catid=564. Those interested in being trained as a lifeguard can register through the city’s website or call Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, ext. 129 or email Dawn Zydonis at dawn.zydonis@nevadacityca.gov.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User