Lifeguard certification class for anyone at least 15 years old

Submitted by Dawn Zydonis
Lifeguarding is a rewarding job for all ages. Young lifeguards learn about professionalism, decision making, teamwork, leadership, customer service, and most importantly – how to save lives. Lifeguarding is also fantastic training for future employment. Adult lifeguards have a lot to offer to aquatics programs as well – don’t ever think you are too old to be a lifeguard. Adults in lifeguarding can help to provide aquatic programs when traditional teenage lifeguards are in school. If you or someone you know are interested in being a lifeguard, you don’t have to wait until summer. Nevada City Parks & Recreation is offering lifeguard training during fall break — Oct. 17-21. Registration is due Sept. 30. Details about the class can be found on Nevada City’s website — Lifeguard Training - Nevada City, CA (nevadacityca.gov). If you have questions about lifeguard training, contact Nevada City Parks & Recreation at 530-265-2496, extension129.
