Library Summer Learning Program continues

The Nevada County Community Library is continuing to offer exciting programs for kids, teens, and adults during their third week of the Summer Learning Program with a journey to China. This year’s theme has been Reading Colors Your World and each week of the summer patrons can explore a different country. The library is inviting patrons to join in the journey to learn all about this Asian country starting on June 28.

China Week will kick off with a new Adventure Bag that features fun activities to help you learn more about the country and its people. Adventure Bags are available every Monday at each branch of the Nevada County Community Library. All ages are welcome to pick up a bag from the library but are limited to one per family.

In addition to Adventure Bags, the library has organized plenty of fun virtual events throughout the week to keep everyone engaged and learning. On Tuesday June 29 at 2 p.m., staff at the Doris Foley Historical Library will present the program, The Chinese Community in Nevada County which will discuss the history and contributions of Chinese immigrants in the area. Later that same day enjoy a Travel Talk on China and hear a firsthand account of traveling through China (pre-pandemic) including stops at the Great Wall, a tea plantation, local homes, and even Shanghai Disney. Both programs will be presented via Zoom and require advance registration. Please visit the library events calendar to register.

On Wednesday June 30 at 2 p.m. join the Community Asian Theatre of the Sierras (CATS) on the library’s Facebook page for a cultural enrichment program all about food. During this program a member of the group will teach us how to create a delicious Asian meal step by step. Everyone is invited to follow along and learn to how make something tasty to enjoy as a family.

As the summer continues keep checking the library events calendar for new ways to learn and have fun. For more information on the Summer Learning Program or to sign up please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call 530-265-7050.





Source: Nevada County Community Library