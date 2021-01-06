Library offers series of tech, legal services

Nevada County Community Library patrons can get free legal help from an attorney online on the first Friday of each month from 3 to 5 p.m. Interested patrons can sign up for a free 15-minute legal consultation with a local volunteer attorney. Sign-ups are a first come, first serve basis. Those who have an existing case are encouraged to bring all of their legal documents with them to the consultation.

The Lawyer in the Library program is ideal for self-represented litigants in need of general legal guidance. Lawyers in the Library help with matters including, but not limited to, probate, landloard/tenant, small claims, employment, restraining orders and elder abuse. Lawyer in the Library is designed to help people who cannot afford private legal services by coordinating and facilitating access to information and referrals provided by local volunteer attorneys.

Get Help with Tech at the Library

The Nevada County Community Library is here to help those who are struggling with their devices and technology. On the second Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m., library staff and volunteers are available to assist with questions via Zoom. Also, for library patrons who want to find out more about the library’s new mobile hotspots, staff will have information and resources to answer questions and offer assistance.

For more information, visit the Events Calendar at mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.

Source: Nevada County Community Library