Library offers hotspots for home internet access

The Nevada County Community Library has purchased 40 mobile wifi hotspots with grant funding from the Network of the National Library of Medicine for lending to library cardholders for at-home use. Borrowers will also receive information about authoritative online health resources, such as PubMed, MedlinePlus, ClinicalTrials.gov, free NNLM online classes, the All of Us Research Program and Nevada County’s Public Health website. This project will help to bridge the digital divide experienced by Nevada County residents who cannot afford traditional internet access at home or for whom home internet service is simply not available.

Those who are interested in checking out a hotspot device may place one on hold through the online catalog or by calling their local branch. Borrowers will be notified when their hotspot hold is available and should call to schedule their pick-up same as any other hold. Each borrower is limited to checking out one (1) hotspot device at a time and will have access to it for two weeks (14 days). Hotspot kits include the device, charging cables, and information on health resources. Borrowers are asked to return their hotspot kit in the same location they would return DVDs or CDs. There is no data cap or limit on the hotspots.

For more information, visit http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library or call 530-265-7050.