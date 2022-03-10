Library offers free online genealogy class

Registration is now open for “Genealogy with the Foley: FamilySearch Tips,” a free online Zoom class offered by Nevada County’s Doris Foley Library for Historical Research on Thursday, March 17, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Instructor Susan Rogers, a frequent presenter for the Nevada County Genealogical Society and teacher of genealogy classes for the Sierra College OLLI program, will discuss strategies for searching in FamilySearch.org, the largest free genealogy records archive on the internet. Participants must register to receive the Zoom link to the program and the 10-page handout created by Rogers for this class.

More information and a link to register for “Genealogy with the Foley: FamilySearch Tips” can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar .