Library offers free online genealogy class
Registration is now open for “Genealogy with the Foley: FamilySearch Tips,” a free online Zoom class offered by Nevada County’s Doris Foley Library for Historical Research on Thursday, March 17, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Instructor Susan Rogers, a frequent presenter for the Nevada County Genealogical Society and teacher of genealogy classes for the Sierra College OLLI program, will discuss strategies for searching in FamilySearch.org, the largest free genealogy records archive on the internet. Participants must register to receive the Zoom link to the program and the 10-page handout created by Rogers for this class.
More information and a link to register for “Genealogy with the Foley: FamilySearch Tips” can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User