Library offers free online genealogy class

Registration is now open for “Genealogy with the Foley: Vital Records Are Vital for Genealogy,” a free online Zoom class offered by Nevada County’s Doris Foley Library for Historical Research on Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Instructor Susan Rogers will discuss birth, marriage, and death data, known as vital records, which form the building blocks of a family tree. Participants will learn when states started requiring these records, where to find them, substitutes for vital records that can’t be found, and more. An eight-page handout will be sent to all registered participants.

Rogers is a frequent presenter to genealogical societies in the greater Sacramento region and a teacher of genealogy classes for the Sierra College OLLI program.

Participants must register to receive the Zoom link to the program and the handout created by Rogers for this class. More information and a link to register for “Genealogy with the Foley: Vital Records Are Vital for Genealogy” can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar .

Source: Nevada County Community Library