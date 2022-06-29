Library offers free online genealogy class
Registration is now open for “Genealogy with the Foley: Vital Records Are Vital for Genealogy,” a free online Zoom class offered by Nevada County’s Doris Foley Library for Historical Research on Thursday, June 30, from 1 to 2:45 p.m. Instructor Susan Rogers will discuss birth, marriage, and death data, known as vital records, which form the building blocks of a family tree. Participants will learn when states started requiring these records, where to find them, substitutes for vital records that can’t be found, and more. An eight-page handout will be sent to all registered participants.
Rogers is a frequent presenter to genealogical societies in the greater Sacramento region and a teacher of genealogy classes for the Sierra College OLLI program.
Participants must register to receive the Zoom link to the program and the handout created by Rogers for this class. More information and a link to register for “Genealogy with the Foley: Vital Records Are Vital for Genealogy” can be found on the Library Events Calendar at https://madelynhelling.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
Source: Nevada County Community Library
Nevada County Captures: Panoramic views
Submit your photos to The Union’s “Nevada County Captures” page to be published in our print and online editions!
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User