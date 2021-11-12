Library extends open hours

The Nevada County Community Library has extended its open hours at three locations. The Truckee, Madelyn Helling, and Grass Valley Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Patrons will be able to check out books and movies, enjoy library events, and use curbside pickup during these hours.

“We are so glad to be able to offer an extra open hour to our patrons,” says Nick Wilczek, County Librarian. “We know there are people who work during the week that have had trouble visiting the library with our reduced hours, so we are happy to be able to make this change.”

With later hours the library will be able to provide even more in person events for patrons. A new program starting in November is The Nerd Squad (named by the Teen Leadership Committee) which will take place on Fridays from 3-6 p.m. at the Grass Valley Library. During the program the library’s lower level will be turned into a teen space for youth ages 12-18 and feature activities including, Dungeons and Dragons, Magic the Gathering, and an Otaku Anime Club.

Teens and Tweens ages 10-17 can also enjoy the weekly Art Attack Art Club at the Madelyn Helling Library from 4-5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. Participants will learn various art techniques like drawing, painting, and collage and get a chance to create art as a group.

Please note that masks continue to be required for all indoor services including library programs. For more information on these programs or other library services visit our website at https://www.mynevadacounty.com/290/Library or call your local library branch.

Source: Nevada County Community Library

Beginning Monday, Nov. 8, The Nevada County Community Library extended its open hours at three locations.

Provided photo