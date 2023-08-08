Sarah meets her tutor Lindy every week in a study nook at the Grass Valley Library and today they have agreed to let me interview them. Behind us are shelves of books and other materials — free for the taking — for adults working on improving their literacy skills.

The Nevada County Library Adult Literacy Program offers free, one-on-one tutoring, for adults who want to improve their reading, writing and math skills or for those learning English as a second language. Students must be over 16 and not currently enrolled in a school program.

Diane Miessler, Adult Literacy volunteer tutor