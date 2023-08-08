Sarah meets her tutor Lindy every week in a study nook at the Grass Valley Library and today they have agreed to let me interview them. Behind us are shelves of books and other materials — free for the taking — for adults working on improving their literacy skills.
The Nevada County Library Adult Literacy Program offers free, one-on-one tutoring, for adults who want to improve their reading, writing and math skills or for those learning English as a second language. Students must be over 16 and not currently enrolled in a school program.
The affection between Sarah and Lindy is obvious when I walk in – they’re smiling, looking through a Nature Backpack on loan from the library which contains a bird guide, binoculars, a compass, and a lighted object we finally figure out is a magnifier.
I’m talking with Sarah today about the Adult Literacy Program that is back up and running after the pandemic, and how it has benefited her personally.
School was a challenge, but Sarah graduated using her wits – she was able to memorize words but not sound them out. “I could read but I couldn’t REALLY read.” She passed her classes, but reading was always more of a hurdle than a pleasure.
That Sarah is intelligent is obvious in her dry wit and her creativity; she’s learning to crochet from You Tube and has several other creative hobbies – making wreaths, decorating hats. The topic of Prince Charles’ coronation and the Royal Family comes up; Sarah says, “I wouldn’t want to be a princess; you have to use the right fork.” She also loves thrift store shopping. “I was looking for a fluffy jacket and finally, there it was!” she told me, “But it was 80 degrees outside.”
Sarah works part-time and lives in her own apartment. But reading has, until recently, remained difficult. Asked what she likes most about this program, she says “I can pick up a book at home and read it.” Volunteer literacy tutor, Lindy, says her favorite part is “watching Sarah’s world expand.” Lindy is deeply proud of Sarah’s commitment and progress in the seven months they’ve worked together.
Learners in the Adult Literacy Program range from those who never learned to read to others, like Sarah, who got through school but was never able to read proficiently and with enjoyment. Those who struggle with reading may have a hard time understanding menus or prescription bottles or filling out forms. Some learners are parents or grandparents who want to be able to read to their kids. And some ESL learners are working to be able to speak to their children’s teachers and doctors, or are seeking better employment. Past students in the program have completed their GED (high school equivalency exam) or U.S. citizenship tests. This free program is entirely confidential, offering a private and dignified path to improved literacy. Students work at their own pace and volunteer tutors can work around their scheduling needs.
And that one call can open many doors.
Diane Miessler, Adult Literacy volunteer tutor