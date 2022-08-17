Library adds recreational items to collection

The Nevada County Library is proud to announce a new project. The Recreation Collection is an innovative assortment of outdoor and indoor recreational items that can be checked out for free. This collection contains board games, metal detectors, hiking poles, outdoor sporting equipment (tennis sets, pickleball, etc.), trail cams, and so much more. The library will continue to add items to the collection throughout the next few months, and patrons can expect to see snowshoes and other seasonally appropriate outdoor equipment in the collection as the weather shifts.

Ian Boalt, Adult Services Librarian for Nevada County states, “The Recreation Collection is another way for our community to see how libraries are changing and adapting to their needs. Come to the library for books, equipment for your next outdoor adventure, board games for spending time with friends, art instruction, technology help, or just a nice place to relax and get some work done. Nevada County Library is working hard to fulfill the needs of each community member.”

Nevada County Library has been slowly expanding its non-book collection over the last few years. Mobile Hotspots allow patrons to gain access to the internet at home for free and are available to check out at all branches. The Technology Lending Library allows teachers and educators to check out innovative STEAM projects for classrooms and students. The Recreation Collection continues a commitment to providing innovative resources to Nevada County. This project is only the beginning of an expansion into providing patrons with everyday items that promote outdoor activity, personal hobbies, and socialization with friends & family.

For more information about the Library and the Recreation Collection, visit the Recreation Collection website at http://www.nevadacountyca.gov/3602/Recreation-Collection or call 530-470-2677.

Source: Nevada County Library