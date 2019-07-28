Legal seminar on workplace injuries, medical conditions

A seminar on the legal implications of workplace injury and disability is scheduled for noon on Aug. 20 in the Law Library at the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street in Nevada City.

Medical conditions can interfere with — or even end — a person’s ability to earn money, the definition of disability. Besides health having its own value in life, medical conditions are often at the root of many financial problems that generate legal problems, such as bankruptcy, divorce, even criminal behavior. Attorneys need to be aware of when medical issues are affecting a person’s legal “health” to better serve their client’s needs.

This seminar will provide a basic grasp of how various federal, state, and county level social programs and regulatory schemes work, such as workers’ compensation insurance, SSDI/SSI, and short-term disability insurance (SDI), as well as the benefits each program provides. Also covered is what and when the practitioner should consider coordination of each benefit source, and how to recognize additional claims and causes of action. The basics of the application process for each program will also be discussed as well as when a referral to a specialist is indicated. This can provide clients with needed advice and referrals for that could materially improve their lives and their ability to support themselves.

Having practiced law since 1977, presenter Kim LaValley opened and operated the jury investigations service in San Joaquin and Stanislaus County to put himself through college at the University of the Pacific. During a brief hiatus, he opened and operated two successful businesses in the Reno/Tahoe area giving him the employer’s perspective. He has focused on Workers’ Compensation and Social Security Disability/SSI law for 30-plus years. Much of his practice is working pro bono advising and counseling people with medical issues that are either partially or totally disabling. This year LaValley and Kyle Adamson formed the Gold Country Workers Comp Center, P.C.

Adamson was admitted to practice law in 2015 and, shortly thereafter, opened his first law office in Nevada City, focusing on the provision of affordable representation in the areas of real property and business law. He will join LaValley at the Aug. 20 presentation. Since law school, when Adamson represented undocumented immigrants as a Certified Student Attorney, he has remained committed to providing access to justice for individuals at the margins. Gold Country Workers’ Comp Center, P.C., continues to advance these values through the representation of injured workers and disabled individuals alike.

The seminar is open to attorneys and the general public. The coast is $15 for members of the public and $30 for attorneys, who can receive Minimum Continuing Legal Education (MCLE) credit. To enroll, call 530-265-7161 or email Law.Library@nccourt.net. Arrive by 11:45 a.m. to complete registration.