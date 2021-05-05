Legal seminar on easements, boundary disputes

Attorney and real estate broker Peter Brewer will lead a legal seminar and discussion on easements, encroachments, and boundary disputes from noon to 1 p.m. on June 22 via Zoom. Sponsored by the Nevada County Superior Court, Brewer will explain the four types of easements, how they are created, the scope of each, and the elements necessary for their creation. He will also delve into the difference between prescriptive easements and adverse possession, as well as explaining exclusive easements versus non-exclusive easements. Other topics will include encroachments and what to do about them, as well as boundary disputes, including the doctrine of agreed boundary and what elements must be met to establish an agreed boundary. Brewer will also briefly discuss easements versus licenses, and will explore some interesting and sometimes startling case decisions regarding the above.

To register, email Law.library@nccourt.net or call 530-362-5329. Send a $15 check to Nevada County Law Library, 201 Church St., Suite 9, Nevada City, CA 95959. The Zoom link will be sent to each participant a few days prior to June 22.

Brewer has been a lawyer for over 35 years and is licensed by the California Department of Real Estate as a real estate broker. He started his own firm in 1995 and has since grown to six attorneys, practicing real estate and lending law. The firm serves the legal needs of homeowners, purchasers and sellers, real estate and mortgage brokers, agents, brokerages, title companies, investors, other real estate professionals and their clients. Brewer and his firm also represent clients in debt collection, breach of contract matters, and other litigation and transactional work. Brewer obtained his Juris Doctor degree from the University of Santa Clara Law School in 1979 and is licensed to practice law in all state and federal courts in California and Idaho, and certain federal courts in Michigan and Iowa. He describes himself as someone who loves dogs, doesn’t care for kids, and is generally considered to have an insufferable disposition.