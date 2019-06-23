Learn more about the End of Life Option Act at Grass Valley presentation

Hospice of the Foothills will host an informational discussion geared for patients and families on the End of Life Option Act. Attendees will learn more about the law, who is eligible, what the process entails and what kind of support is available. The presentation will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on June 27 at Hospice of the Foothills, 11270 Rough and Ready Highway in Grass Valley. Seating is limited. RSVP to 530-274-5166. The End of Life Option Act is a California law that permits terminally ill adult patients with the capacity to make medical decisions to be prescribed an aid-in-dying medication if certain conditions are met. California is the fifth state to enact an aid-in-dying law.