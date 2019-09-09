League of Women Voters to discuss Electoral College at Grass Valley presentation

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host Professor Michael Deaver of Sierra College as guest speaker for its Sept. 14 program. Deaver, who teaches government and other courses, will discuss the U.S. Electoral College, its history, initial purpose and its current relevancy. The presentation will close with questions from the audience.

The program one of the League’s “Second Saturday Series” and will be at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St. in Grass Valley. Doors open at 9:30 and the program starts promptly at 10 a.m. For more information, email president@lwvwnc.org or call 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org.