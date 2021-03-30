League of Women Voters present “Solutions to the Climate Emergency”

In honor of the month of Earth Day, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will host an online presentation on April 10 titled, “Solutions to the Climate Emergency.” Presenter Gary H. White will talk about solutions to climate change that are already available and those coming soon, including renewable, clean energy such as solar and wind; green buildings; and regenerative agriculture.

Despite worsening climate catastrophes playing out across the U.S. — megafires, prolonged drought, Category 5 storms, sea level rise, and new disease vectors — White will share the increasing optimism that the situation can be reversed.

White is a climate activist trained by Former Vice President Al Gore and his Climate Reality Project (CRP), and has given 250 climate presentations to over 16,000 people. He is also the founder and group leader of the San Mateo chapter of Extinction Rebellion, which uses non-violent direct action tactics to call attention to the increasing severity of the climate emergency and demand an aggressive response by the U.S. government and the business community to limit the damage.

The Zoom presentation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 10. For the link, visit http://www.lwvwnc.org . For more information, contact the League at 530-265-0956.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. Learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County at http://www.lwvwnc.org .