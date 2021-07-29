Law library, self-help center, family law office to open Monday

The Nevada County Law Library, Self-Help Center and Office of the Family Law Facilitator, located in the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street, Suite 9, Nevada City, will reopen to the public on Aug. 2. In keeping with COVID-19 compliant protocols, masks are required at all times.

In addition to the traditional first-come, first-served model, you may make a short-focused appointment with a staff member in the mornings on Monday through Thursday.

The office will be resume the hours of Monday – Thursday 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m. and Friday 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. We have four public computers and two research rooms available. Self-Help Center staff consultations are available for 20 minutes. Please request your time slot at law.library@nccourt.net , or 530-362-4309, ext. 4. The Self-Help Center continues to be committed to provide remote support as well, via email to selfhelpcenter@nccourt.net , and by telephone to 530-362-4309, Option 4.

Drop-in services for the Law Library and Self-Help Center are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Patrons with appointments have priority for those times.