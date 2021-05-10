Law Library and Self-Help Center to re-open
The Nevada County Law Library and Self-Help Center, located in the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street, Suite 9 in Nevada City, will be open for in-person use of the library books and of public computers by appointment only starting on May 19. The library has limited capacity to keep COVID-19 compliant protocols in place. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Personal appointments with Self-Help Center and Library staff are not included at this time. They will be available soon.
Appointments for the use of the Law Library may be made 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Four computers and two research rooms are available in 30-minute blocks. Please request a 30-minute time slot at law.library@nccourt.net, or 530-362-4309, ext. 4, indicating your first, second, and third choices. Staff will confirm your appointment. These appointments are not for Self-Help Center or Library staff consultation services. The Self-Help Center continues to be committed to provide the public with support remotely, via email to selfhelpcenter@nccourt.net, and by phone at 530-362-4309, Option 4.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Law Library and Self-Help Center to re-open
The Nevada County Law Library and Self-Help Center, located in the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street, Suite 9 in Nevada City, will be open for in-person use of the library books and of…