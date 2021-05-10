Law Library and Self-Help Center to re-open

The Nevada County Law Library and Self-Help Center, located in the Nevada County Superior Court, 201 Church Street, Suite 9 in Nevada City, will be open for in-person use of the library books and of public computers by appointment only starting on May 19. The library has limited capacity to keep COVID-19 compliant protocols in place. Masks and social distancing are required at all times. Personal appointments with Self-Help Center and Library staff are not included at this time. They will be available soon.

Appointments for the use of the Law Library may be made 9 a.m. to noon and 1:30 to 4 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays. Four computers and two research rooms are available in 30-minute blocks. Please request a 30-minute time slot at law.library@nccourt.net , or 530-362-4309, ext. 4, indicating your first, second, and third choices. Staff will confirm your appointment. These appointments are not for Self-Help Center or Library staff consultation services. The Self-Help Center continues to be committed to provide the public with support remotely, via email to selfhelpcenter@nccourt.net , and by phone at 530-362-4309, Option 4.