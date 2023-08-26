Latino Family Fest 2023 full flyer - 1

The Latino Family Festival returns to Nevada County on September 14 at Condon Park in Grass Valley. Over 40 local agencies will be participating in the festival to share with families about health services, wellness opportunities, social services, education, art, and much more.

 courtesy photo

The Family Resource Centers and the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools (NCSOS) are sponsoring the 2nd annual Latino Family Festival on Thursday, September 14th from 5:00 p.m-8:00 p.m.

Everyone is invited to attend the celebration of Latinx cultures at Condon Park in Grass Valley. Connecting local families to community partners is one of the many reasons why we are sponsoring the festival.