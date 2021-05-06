Last day to order Mother’s Day gift that gives back

An Italian-themed Gourmet Mother’s Day basket is one of the options available for purchase through the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation. All proceeds go toward equipment need to treat COVID-19 patients.



For a Mother’s Day surprise that is thoughtful and creative, while also supporting a great cause, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation is offering three Mother’s Day Delight themed gift options with 100% of purchases supporting equipment to benefit those struggling with respiratory challenges brought on by COVID-19 and other health complications.

For mothers who enjoy tea and quiet moments of reflection, the Afternoon Tea box includes an artisan teapot, teacups, designer tea, homemade biscotti, chocolates, a copy of Victoria magazine and a full year subscription, and more. While the estimated value is $120, the price is $85.

For moms who like things calm and tranquil or need to unwind, the Relaxation box is ideal for pampering and self-care. Lavender themed, this box features a candle, moisturizing socks, aromatherapy steamer, an inspirational book, prosecco and champagne glass, hand lotion, a nail care gift packet and other treats. Cost is $80.

An Italian-themed Gourmet basket is ideal for the discerning foodie that likes to cook. It features pasta, sauce, breadsticks, olive oil, tapenade, two exclusive family recipes, and other indulgences. This comes with a bottle of wine and a five quart colander. Cost is $75. To reserve a box or basket, call the SNMH Foundation at 530-477-9700. For more information or to view each item, visit supportsierranevada.org/mothersdaydelight (colors and styles of the Afternoon Tea teapots and cups vary). Purchases may be picked up today at 140 Litton Drive, Suite 220, in Grass Valley.