Lake of the Pines Eagle Scout honored





Lake of the Pines resident Patricia Kee recently earned her spot in the inaugural class of female Eagles in Scouts BSA. Only five girls in the local Golden Empire Council and a few hundred across the nation have attained this honor.

Kee is a senior at Ghidotti Early College High School and is a founding member of Troop 4G in Grass Valley, having begun her journey in Scouts BSA in Troop 523 in Lake of the Pines in February of 2019. She attended the Council’s National Youth Leadership Training program before serving as Senior Patrol Leader (SPL) in her troop. In addition to serving as SPL and meeting the rigorous requirements for obtaining the rank of Eagle Scout in a span of just under two years, she has also earned a Bronze Palm.

For her Eagle project Patricia planned and supervised the renovation of an area within the garden at Holy Trinity Church in Nevada City. To finance her project, Patricia collected and recycled aluminum cans from neighbors and friends as well as receiving monetary and material donations from friends, family, and local businesses. Unwanted vegetation was replaced with a rose bush and trellis, small bedding plants, and a mulching ground cover. Kee also added small painted garden stones and statues as accents. To anchor and enhance her garden she installed a gently curved concrete bench for meditation and enjoyment of the larger landscaped lawn and garden area that is tended in memory of church members who have since passed away.