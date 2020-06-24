Kevin Costello graduates this spring from University of Iowa

Kevin Costello of Nevada City was among the more than 5,700 University of Iowa students who graduated this spring under extraordinary circumstances. Costello was a student in the Graduate College whose program of study was English. The degree awarded was a Master of Fine Arts.

During this worldwide pandemic, the university supported commencement celebrations despite being unable to host them in person. Members of the academic community filmed short videos of encouragement, and each college produced a virtual livestream ceremony. Packages containing commemorative programs and other celebratory items were sent to graduating students everywhere, and those students who want to walk across a graduation stage in person will be able to do so at a future ceremony.