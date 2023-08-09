Feeling lonely is a universal human experience. The painful emotion can strike us at any age, regardless of our income level and independent of our background or achievements.
In our moments of loneliness, we feel disconnected from others, untethered and isolated. The feeling is uncomfortably distressing.
According to the U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murthy, loneliness has reached epidemic proportions and is having a devastating impact on American citizens. So urgent was the matter that in May 2023, Dr. Murthy sent out a national call for action to address this public health crisis.
I can write about loneliness with a certain level of expertise since I have had some recent (and painful) experiences with the feeling.
As some of you may know, at age 80, I moved to France after my husband passed away. My deep roots in the community were torn up. My possessions were scattered since I took very little with me.
Once in France, I experienced the loneliness that comes from isolation from the familiar, made even worse by my lack of French language skills.
I no longer had household responsibilities to occupy my time since my apartment was tiny and I lived alone. I ate most of my meals with nearby family, so I didn’t need to cook. I no longer functioned as a caregiver, I had no outdoor area to tend to and I had yet to find a place to play tennis.
What saved me from succumbing to mind-numbing loneliness was my writing. For years, I had promised myself I would finish a novel, Blackbird, that I had started drafting in 1965. Now that I had nothing but time, I could write to my heart’s content. I added a blog at my grandson’s suggestion and continued writing this monthly column for The Union. Writing became my raison d’etre.
When I finished writing Blackbird, I realized it was book one in a quartet. Now driven to complete my self-imposed task, I wrote the second book, My Mother’s Daughter, and then the third, The Perfect Mother. Now I am writing the fourth book, The First and Last Lesson.
I am fortunate that my purpose in life—to write—was clear and sufficiently satisfying that loneliness was mostly kept at bay. Or was, at least, manageable.
That’s not to say I didn’t have periods of intense loneliness where I missed my husband, my friends in Nevada County and scattered around the U.S. or my beautiful home with its majestic tall trees. But however painful being alone was in the moment, I could always find relief by returning to writing.
My experience was validated by a recent article in Neuroscience News, which reported the findings of researchers at the University of Zurich in Switzerland and Tilburg University in the Netherlands. From their studies, the researchers arrived at three conclusions:
Loneliness was less common among people who led purposeful lives, independent of their age.
Activities with others could help alleviate loneliness but were not required. Some purposeful lives involved social interactions. Others, like mine, did not.
Having a purpose in life was crucial for older adults, especially those 70 and older, a period of life often associated with loneliness.
After reading the report, I could better understand how I more or less successfully navigated the culture shock of moving from northern California to southern France.
In my case, my raison d’etre was writing novels. It was a natural expression of an existing talent and lifelong interest. It was also a solo enterprise.
Others more often find purpose in joining an organization that contributes to the well-being of their community, state, nation or planet. With a clear sense of purpose, those of us in our senior years can more easily navigate through life with a sense of direction, focus and fulfillment.
Someone reading this might ask, “What should I do if I don’t have a sense of purpose?” I suggest finding others who have a vision and supporting their efforts. There are many incredible ways to contribute to our friends and neighbors. I hope you’ve found yours—or will find yours—and enjoy the benefits of a purposeful life.