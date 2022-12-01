Join the Winter Reading Challenge at Nevada County Library

Union Staff Report

The Nevada County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge invites county residents to stop by their local library to pick up a Bingo card for youth and teen readers and redeem prizes Dec. 15 through Jan.15.

Adult readers can join the Winter Reading Challenge by downloading the Beanstack tracker app through the iTunes or the Google Play store, or access Beanstack on the web at http://www.mynevadacounty.beanstack.com .

Beanstack rewards Winter Reading patrons with digital raffle tickets for great local prizes. Patrons can log their daily reading and write reviews for the community. This is a tool that can be used year-round to track books read.

The Nevada County Library is offering winter programs for the entire family .Saturday, Dec. 3, the Grass Valley Library will present a Winter Craftstravaganza for patrons to create a special, handmade gift. For more winter activities, go to the library’s online calendar and filter the event type by “Arts & Crafts.”

The Truckee Library will have a gift-wrapping station set up beginning Dec. 19, and the Penn Valley Library will offer drop-in card-making the week of Dec. 5.

To kick off the holiday season, the Grass Valley Male Vocal Choir will perform at the historic downtown Grass Valley Library on Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 2 p.m. The group, led by George Husaruk, will sing in the reading room of the 1916 Carnegie library and discuss the history of the Cornish caroling tradition in Nevada County.

This winter season the Nevada County Library is featuring the award-winning picture book May Your Life Be Deliciosa, a story about the Mexican tradition of holiday tamale-making. On Thursday, Dec. 15 at 10:30 a.m., author Michael Genhart will share his inspiration for creating the book, read it aloud and answer audience questions in a virtual author talk. To register for the session and submit questions for the author, join the Zoom webinar or watch the livestream on the Nevada County Library’s Facebook page. Full details can be found at nevadacountyca.gov/library.

“There are many ways to participate in the Nevada County Library’s Winter Reading Challenge to discover new worlds, exciting stories, great authors and the joy of reading,“ said Margaret Gilmore, branch manager of the Grass Valley Library. The library has turned this picture book, May Your Life Be Deliciosa, into an interactive storywalk in downtown Grass Valley, she said.

Anyone may pick up a map and begin with the first page at the Grass Valley Library, 207 Mill St. Continue along to different local businesses to find a page from the book at each business. The adventure ends at the El Barrio Mexican Market, Gilmore said. The May Your Life Be Deliciosa storywalk will run Dec. 9 through Dec. 27.

For more information about the Winter Reading Challenge and the library’s many program offerings, visit nevadacountyca.gov/library or call (530) 582-7846.