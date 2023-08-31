The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is calling all dog owners and nature enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as we come together for a fun and purposeful event aimed at preserving the beauty of our local waterways.
You and your leashed dog can join SYRCL staff and SYRCL dogs as we hike the picturesque Buttermilk Bend Trail, a 1.2-mile one-way trail offering serene views and a chance to connect with fellow dog lovers and community members. The trail promises a delightful 2.4-mile out-and-back experience, allowing you to make new friends (both two and four-legged) and enjoy the beauty of nature while making a positive impact.
Did you know that dog poop is a significant contributor to stormwater pollution? Rain and melting snow can carry these pollutants to creeks, rivers, and lakes, posing a threat to the health of aquatic life. SYRCL’s mission is to raise awareness and take action. By participating in this event, you’re actively contributing to cleaner streams and a healthier ecosystem.
All leashed dogs are more than welcome to join the event! We encourage you to bring any supplies you might need for a comfortable walk, including water and essentials for your pup. SYRCL will be providing compostable bags to help you responsibly clean up after your furry companions.
This is a “go-your-own pace” walk, so you can enjoy the trail at a speed that suits you and your dog.
Before you and your pet take part in this event, SYRCL will be inviting you to sign the Pawprint Pledge, which commits you to clean up after your pup on all walks and ensure cleaner waterways. As a token of our appreciation for signing, you’ll receive free eco-friendly poop bags and a stylish bandana for your pupper.
Make sure you share this event with friends, family, and fellow dog enthusiasts. Together, we can make a significant impact and create a positive change for our environment.
Don’t miss this chance to combine your love for dogs with your commitment to environmental conservation. Join us on September 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., at Buttermilk Bend Trail. Let’s have a tail-wagging good time while leaving a lasting paw-print of care on our planet. See you there!