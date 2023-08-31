The South Yuba River Citizens League (SYRCL) is calling all dog owners and nature enthusiasts! Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 9th, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., as we come together for a fun and purposeful event aimed at preserving the beauty of our local waterways.

You and your leashed dog can join SYRCL staff and SYRCL dogs as we hike the picturesque Buttermilk Bend Trail, a 1.2-mile one-way trail offering serene views and a chance to connect with fellow dog lovers and community members. The trail promises a delightful 2.4-mile out-and-back experience, allowing you to make new friends (both two and four-legged) and enjoy the beauty of nature while making a positive impact.