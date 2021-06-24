 John Bynes honored for community service | TheUnion.com
John Bynes honored for community service

Submitted by Cynthia Eberhard
On June 28, the Captain John Oldham Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution will present their Community Service Award to John Bynes for his outstanding work on coordinating the installation of the fourth Veterans Memorial Wall in Grass Valley’s Memorial Park. Bynes has also served his community as Coordinator of the Marine Corps Leagues’ Toys for Tots and was instrumental in rebuilding a home for a paraplegic Marine to make it more user-friendly. Bynes will be joined at a Daughters of the American Revolution luncheon by Marine Corps League Commandant Gary Miller, where there will be a presentation about the history of the Memorial Wall.

