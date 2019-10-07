Jewish High Holiday services at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center

On Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, starting Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7:30 p.m., Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center will examine the pull and temptation of “Impermanent Things” based on a song by Peter Himmelman, Bob Dylan’s son-in-law as he leads us to ask ourselves why we continue to pursue the wind, emptiness and vanity.

On Wednesday, at 10 a.m., Rabbi Emeritus Alan Greenbaum will discuss, “Mind the Gap, Lest We Stumble and Fall,” and in the afternoon at 4 p.m. there will be an hour of music and meditation with the songs of Leonard Cohen and others, before the Yizkor Memorial Service followed by a Break the Fast with delicious food from Meze restaurant. (Donations requested for Break the Fast.)

For reservations to attend these High Holiday services please email us at ncjcc@outlook.com. All regular Shabbat services throughout the year are always open to all without reservations.

Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center is located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley. For more information and reservations, please email ncjcc@outlook.com or call 530-477-0922. Visit http://www.ncjcc.org for other upcoming events and information.