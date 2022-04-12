Jewish Community Center to host Passover Seder
The Nevada County Jewish Community Center is pleased to announce it will be resuming its annual in-person catered Passover Seder after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19. The Passover Seder will be catered by Eye of the Avocado.
The Passover Seder will take place on Saturday, April 16, and seating is by reservation only as space is limited.
Doors open at 5:30 P.M. Seder begins at 6 p.m. Dinner served by 7 p.m.
Member price is $45 for adults, $25 for children under 12. Non-Member price is $50 for adults, $30 for children under 12. No one will be turned away for lack of funds, however reservations and prior arrangements are required.
For reservations, please call 530-304-8750
ABOUT PASSOVER
Passover is a Jewish holiday commemorating the Jewish peoples’ freedom from slavery in Egypt. During the Passover Seder, the story gets retold in a specific order and symbolic foods are eaten. Rabbi David will lead the Seder and it is sure to be fun, thought-provoking and memorable.
Source: Nevada County Jewish Community Center
PASSOVER SEDER MENU
Course 1: 9 minute eggs, Green Salad with Shallot Lemon Vinaigrette (vegan), Gefilte Fish
Course 2: Matzoh Ball Soup with dill, nutmeg and vegetable mineral broth (vegan)
Course 3: Baked Cauliflower with mint, tahini & paprika (vegan), Simple Mashed Potatoes with olive oil, vegetable broth, capers & parsley (vegan), Roasted Chicken Thighs with olives, prunes, paprika & lemons
Dessert: Coconut Macaroons & Seasonal fruit with Spa water
