Jewish Community Center raises money for Interfaith Food Ministry with drive-thru

The Nevada County Jewish Community Center held a drive- thru Hamantaschen fundraiser this past weekend and raised over $1,700 for the Interfaith Food Ministry. The event was organized by the Nevada County Jewish Community Center Sisterhood with help from the Nevada County Jewish Community Center Religious School families.

Hamantaschen are triangular shaped cookies reminiscent of the evil Haman’s triangular hat in the story of Esther. It is a traditional treat enjoyed during the Jewish holiday of Purim.

Purim is this week and Congregation B’nai Harim at the Nevada County Jewish Community Center will have a Purim Celebration this Friday evening with a retelling of the story of Esther. The Megillah Esther will be retold and reenacted Star Wars style. All are invited to attend.

In ancient times, scrolls served to hold sacred stories. In Hebrew, it is known as Megillah, and on Purim it is tradition to read Megillah Esther, the story of Esther risking her life to stand up to the authoritarian, genocidal maniac named Haman. As we retell the story through the lens of Star Wars and eat hamantaschen we remember that instead of consuming us, we remember the essence of the holiday: They tried to kill us. We survived. Let’s eat!

Source: Nevada County Jewish Community Center

KNOW & GO WHAT: Purim Celebration — Star Wars style! Come in costume. Food and drink will be served WHEN: Friday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. WHERE: 506 Walsh Street, Grass Valley MORE INFO: For more information, call us at 530-477-9022

