Jacob Moule named to The Citadel’s dean’s list, presented with ring

Jacob Moule of Grass Valley is among the nearly 1,000 cadets and students at The Citadel who were recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2020 semester. These cadets and students earned their grades in unique circumstances and were able to focus on their studies while transitioning to virtual learning in March 2020.

The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher. As a graduate of the Citadel Class of 2021, Moule also joins the thousands of alumni who now proudly wear The Citadel ring, which he acquired at a Sept. ceremony restricted to ring-eligible seniors due to COVID-19.

The Citadel, located in Charleston, South Carolina, offers a classic military college education for young men and women focused on leadership excellence and academic distinction. Roughly one-third of each class earn commissions to become officers in every branch of U.S. military service.