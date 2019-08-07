‘It’s Women’s Time’ with Anna Klovstad set for Aug. 21

Anna Klovstad will participate in a conversation about Truckee, her challenges as a woman in business, and as a member of the Truckee Town Council. The talk is slated for 10 a.m.-noon, Aug. 21 in the For Goodness Sake meeting room, 10157 Donner Pass Road, in downtown Truckee.

Some ideas to be discussed are: How has she experienced other women stepping forward into leadership roles? What has been her inspiration? How has she overcome setbacks in her journey? What effects does she see when women obtain positions of responsibility? How has she mentored other women? What issues does she see for women now and in the future?

Environmental and sustainable practices are Klovstad’s passion. She is in a unique position to make a difference at her job as a construction manager for the Tahoe Truckee Unified School District. She has also managed the State and Federal award-winning TTUSD sustainability program. Anna holds a degree in Architecture from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She recently received her license as a Certified Construction Manager through the Construction Managers Association of America. In 2011, she received her license from the Association of Energy Engineers as a Certified Energy Manager. A resident of Truckee since 1997, Anna and her family regularly volunteer for Truckee River Day. It wouldn’t be unusual to catch her picking up trash while she is walking her dog Sofie.

Send email to nttwew@gmail.com to RSVP.