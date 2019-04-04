Intero gives back, golf team fundraiser Saturday

Every year the Intero Foundation raises money donated by their real estate agents through sales and their Children’s Charity Fundraiser, which is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are still available. This year, the foundation is donating $1,000 to the golf teams at Nevada Union High School. The funds will go directly to the purchase of Rangefinders, which allow players to determine distance and improve their accuracy on new league golf courses, said team coach Chris Buti. This year the program has added a coach for both the boys’ and girls’ golf programs and the teams are playing in more tournaments and matches. The donation will also help to pay for additional costs and transportation to these events. Tickets to Saturday’s fundraiser are $35 and include dinner, live music, a silent auction and raffle. Purchase tickets online at http://www.GoldCountryHomeSearcher.com (foundation tab), at the event or by calling 530-615-0111. Festivities are scheduled from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at the 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley.

Submitted by John Miller

Every year the Intero Foundation raises money donated by their real estate agents through sales and their Children’s Charity Fundraiser, which is set for 4:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building. Tickets are still available. This year, the foundation is donating $1,000 to the golf teams at Nevada Union High School. The funds will go directly to the purchase of Rangefinders, which allow players to determine distance and improve their accuracy on new league golf courses, said team coach Chris Buti. This year the program has added a coach for both the boys’ and girls’ golf programs and the teams are playing in more tournaments and matches. The donation will also help to pay for additional costs and transportation to these events. Tickets to Saturday’s fundraiser are $35 and include dinner, live music, a silent auction and raffle. Purchase tickets online at http://www.GoldCountryHomeSearcher.com (foundation tab), at the event or by calling 530-615-0111. Festivities are scheduled from 4:30 to 9 p.m. at the Grass Valley Veterans Memorial Building, located at the 255 S. Auburn St. in Grass Valley.