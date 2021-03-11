Input needed from military and vets for services survey
Nevada County’s Veterans Service Office is conducting a survey through March 13 to collect input from military members and veterans on improving outreach and serving our veterans. Military members and veterans can access the survey at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/VeteranServicesSurvey. Veterans can also request a paper survey to be mailed directly to your home by calling 530-273-3396.
The information provided will be used to create our outreach strategy and to reach and serve veterans in the most effective ways possible. The information collected from this survey will be shared with our local veterans service organizations, such as the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Vietnam Veterans of America and others. Together, these organizations plan to use this information to build a collaborative and coordinated approach to serving veterans to ensure that no veteran in Nevada County slips through the cracks. This will be an annual survey that will measure the effectiveness of local efforts and customers’ satisfaction.
