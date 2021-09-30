Injured Veterans Golf Tournament raises money for veterans, families
Volunteers and members of our community came together in July of 2021 for the seventh annual Injured Veterans Golf Tournament at Lake Wildwood. Through the generous donations and contributions by local area businesses over $40,000 was raised to benefit local injured and wounded veterans. Injured Veterans Golf Tournament is a standing committee of Welcome Home Vets, Inc. dedicated to assisting veterans in their path back home. As such, Welcome Home Vets, Inc. purchased a trailer for this year’s deserving Special Forces veteran. Welcome Home Vets provides veterans and their families with a choice; travel to VA treatment centers or stay in their community while learning to manage the triggers of PTSD, Traumatic Brain Injury, Military Sexual Trauma.
Fore more information regarding the means and scope of the Welcome Home Veterans program, call 530-272-3300.
