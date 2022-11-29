In the spirit of giving

Mathew and Megan consider themselves “houseless” not homeless. The married couple are being highlighted as just two in the community that utilize Sierra Roots’ services.

Photo: Courtesy photo

In honor of Giving Tuesday, Sierra Roots has been introducing those who utilize their services including Matthew and Megan.

Matthew and Megan are a married couple who consider themselves “houseless” not homeless. They are longtime participants of Sierra Roots.

Matthew is a recent graduate of rehab for substance abuse and is currently in Transitional Housing while his wife is currently residing at Sierra Guest Home as she has Multiple Sclerosis. They don’t know how long she will be able to stay but it is a safe place to be while her husband completes his transitional housing and graduates.

They appreciate all that Sierra Roots has done for them with lunches, clothing, and shoes. The lunches provide a safe place to attend with no worries about drama or misbehavior. They are able to socialize with their “community” of friends while enjoying a hot meal.

Sierra Roots serves chronically homeless individuals by building personal relationships and providing immediate needs of nutritious hot meals, clothing, and shelter especially during severe weather events in the communities of Nevada City and Grass Valley.

Those wishing to donate to Sierra Roots can use the link http://weblink.donorperfect.com/sierrarootsGTdonor

Sierra Roots is a 501c (3) organization and donations are tax deductible.