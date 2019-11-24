In the night sky

This image by Keith Hagen shows M42 (Orion Nebula) taken on Nov. 22 with a Meade 8” Catadioptric telescope. Popularly called the Orion Nebula, this stellar nursery has been known to many different cultures throughout human history. The nebula is only 1,500 light-years away, making it the closest large star-forming region to Earth. Because of its brightness and prominent location below Orion’s belt, M42 can be spotted with the naked eye, while offering an excellent peek at stellar birth for those with telescopes.