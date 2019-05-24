IN SERVICE: Airman Abigail R. Fisher

Airman 1st Class Abigail R. Fisher

Submitted to The Union

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Abigail R. Fisher graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills. Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Fisher is the daughter of Daniel C. and Sherrill L. Fisher and granddaughter of Ruby and Richard E. Webb of Browns Valley. She is a 2017 graduate of Conowingo Rising Sun, Conowingo, Md.