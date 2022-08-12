In person yoga classes at Sierra College

KC Chapma is seen at Empire Mine doing Utkatasana, chair pose. (Submitted Photo)



Sierra College Community Education Yoga classes are back in person at the Nevada County campus. KC Chapman will be teaching two different class series this Fall semester. Registration is now available for Yin Yoga which meets four Wednesday evenings September 14 – October 5 from 5:30 – 6:30 p.m. and Beginning Yoga which meets four Saturday mornings October 8 -29 from 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Yin Yoga is a restorative style of yoga that works deep into the connective tissue for stretching and lengthening. The yoga postures are done on the floor for their meditative qualities. The Beginning Yoga class series includes seated, standing, and reclining postures for strength, balance, and mobility. All classes include learning breathing exercises, yoga warms ups, postures, and a guided relaxation.

Chapman has been a yoga teacher for 17 years and is certified in Kripalu Yoga. She is also a certified bodyworker with a specialty in acupressure. The yoga she teaches is gentle yoga, with an emphasis on developing a compassionate attitude. She specializes in working with seniors. Her classes include details to alignment with room for students to explore variations for their unique constitutions.

“I’m beyond excited to be teaching in person again in Nevada County!” says Chapman. “Teaching a class series is fun, because everyone starts new together and we continue to see each other for 4 weeks. This gives us time to get to know each other and build on the yoga sequence each week.”

People new to yoga are welcome in both Yin Yoga and Beginner Yoga. The Yin Yoga series is a contemplative practice that includes mediation. In the Beginning Yoga series Chapman will teach foundational yoga postures. Please bring your own yoga mat! Sierra College Nevada County Campus is located at 250 Sierra College Dr., Grass Valley. You can sign up at http://www.SierraCommunityED.org and you can learn more about Chapman and her work at: http://www.acuyogini.com