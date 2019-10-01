Ike’s family heirloom is going to the dogs

Ike’s Quarter Cafe’s owner/chef Ike Frazee and his wife Adrienne decided that donating a treasured handmade quilt was a perfect way to support the Scooter’s Pals fundraiser they are hosting at the Cafe this Thursday, Oct. 3.

Scooter’s Pals “Dining for the Dogs” is at Ike’s for breakfast and lunch. Proceeds from the meals and the auction are to help animals.

The colorful “Schoolhouse Quilt” was handmade by Adrienne’s aunt Cheryl to honor and celebrate sister Janet – Adrienne’s mom – when Janet retired after 32 years of teaching. Cheryl added a hand-stitched inscription on the back to memorialize the occasion.

“My mom left this quilt to me and we’ve been wanting to something special with it. So when our daughter Piper suggested it could raise money to help save homeless animals, we knew that was the answer.”

The quilt will be a featured Silent Auction item and on display 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at this Thursday’s event. Ike’s Quarter Cafe is located at 401 Commercial St., Nevada City.

Scooter’s pals is a last chance all breeds and all volunteer (all your donations go for the animals care). Visit http://www.scooterspals.org for information.